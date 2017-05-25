Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Bob.O – Initiation EP

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Kalu Alicho better known by his stage name Bob.O is a Creative designer, Record Producer and the front man of the music movement IBMG (Independent Boys Music Gang). He makes his major music appearance with a 7 track Ep he titled “initiation” which is a follow up to his Mixtape (The Introduction) he dropped early […]

