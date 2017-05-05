Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: CDQ feat. Davido – Ko Funny

Posted on May 5, 2017

Just a day to his birthday, ​NSNS boss CDQ dishes out this new banger tune title “Ko Funny” Featuring Davido. The song is produced by Papi Jay, Mixed And mastered by Suka Sounds. The visuals to this smash tune is scheduled of release in a couple of weeks. Listen and Download below: Download

