New Music: Chinko Ekun – Gbefun
Dek-Niyor Entertainment frontman Chinko Ekun returns with a new tune entitled “Gbefun” which serves as a follow up to his previous chart topping single “Shake It”. The visuals for the Aaecho produced track is expected to hit screens soon, as the Dek-Niyor team have already shot the visuals on various location in Dubai . Listen and […]
The post New Music: Chinko Ekun – Gbefun appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!