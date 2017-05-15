New Music: Chinko Ekun – Gbefun

Dek-Niyor Entertainment frontman Chinko Ekun returns with a new tune entitled “Gbefun” which serves as a follow up to his previous chart topping single “Shake It”. The visuals for the Aaecho produced track is expected to hit screens soon, as the Dek-Niyor team have already shot the visuals on various location in Dubai . Listen and […]

The post New Music: Chinko Ekun – Gbefun appeared first on BellaNaija.

