New Music: Chyn feat. Funbi – Find You
Chyn returns with a sexy new single titled “Find You“. He teams up with singer Funbi to bring this infectious tune. “Find You” is a follow up to his previous single – “Hollywood” & his feature on Falz‘ “Chardonnay Music” alongside Poe. Listen and Download below: Download
