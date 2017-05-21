New Music: ClassiQ feat. Reminisce – Ana Haka
Critically acclaimed Arewa Mafia, ClassiQ unlocks another heavy tune titled “Ana Haka” featuring heavyweight indigenous rapper, Reminisce. Listen and Download below: Download
The post New Music: ClassiQ feat. Reminisce – Ana Haka appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!