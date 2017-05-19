New Music: DJ Prince feat. Dice Ailes – Lekki Boys

Here’s brand new music from DJ Prince, Lagos’ number 1 seaside DJ as he’s fondly called. It features Chocolate City‘s Dice Ailes and is titled ‘Lekki Boys‘ ‘Lekki Boys‘ is set to rock the airwaves and clubs in the coming weeks.. DJ Prince is the resident Deejay at Club 57 in Lagos & Club Harem in Johannesburg. Listen and […]

The post New Music: DJ Prince feat. Dice Ailes – Lekki Boys appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

