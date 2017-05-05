Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: G-Rize – Tumba

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Afro-Centric Liberian star, Augustus Cole JR, commonly known by his extensive fan base as “G-Rize,” is originally from Liberia, West Africa. He currently resides in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. While living in Liberia, specifically at the age of seven, G-Rize embraced the notion of realizing that music wasn’t just a part of his culture, but […]

