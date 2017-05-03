New Music: Geniuzz – Love & Affection

Effyzzie Music Group presents the highly anticipated single “Love & Affection“ by Geniuzz, serving as the lead single off his upcoming EP “A Slice of Geniuzz” expected to drop in the second quarter of 2017.Â Listen and Download below: Download

