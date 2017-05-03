New Music: Geniuzz – Love & Affection
Effyzzie Music Group presents the highly anticipated single “Love & Affection“ by Geniuzz, serving as the lead single off his upcoming EP “A Slice of Geniuzz” expected to drop in the second quarter of 2017.Â Listen and Download below: Download
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!