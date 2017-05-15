New Music: Jim Donnett – Folashade

Sequel to his Pepenazi-assisted track, “Àrànbádá“, Jim Donnett premieres today – a brand new single titled “Folashade“. The soft tune samples in the afro-pop genre with a styling reminiscent of Banku Music, now made popular by star acts, Mr Eazi and Runtown. “Folashade” is a musical love letter written by the dynamic trio of producer, Wisebeat; eccentric […]

