New Music: Juls feat. Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi – Early
British Born Ghanaian Producer and DJ, Juls teams up with Nigerian producer/singer Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi on this captivating number titled “Early“, off his upcoming “Leap Of Faith” LP set to drop on the 8th of May. Listen and Download below: Download
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!