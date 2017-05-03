New Music: Juls feat. Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi – Early

British Born Ghanaian Producer and DJ, Juls teams up with Nigerian producer/singer Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi on this captivating number titled “Early“, off his upcoming “Leap Of Faith” LP set to drop on the 8th of May. Listen and Download below: Download

