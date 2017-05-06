New Music: Lord Of Ajasa – Lori Ila (Online)
One of the pioneers of the fast becoming globally accepted Yoruba indigenous rap music, Olusegun Osaniyi popularly known as Lord Of Ajasa makes a major comeback with this Blacka produced single titled “Lori Ila” (meaning “Online”). Listen and Download below: Download
