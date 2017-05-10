New Music: Masterkraft feat. CDQ & Reekado Banks – Yapa

Multiple award-winning producer, Sunny Nweke popularly known as Masterskraft, features NSNS boss CDQ and Mavin Records Superstar Reekado Banks on this new track titled “Yapa“. The visuals to this banging tune has been shot and would be ready for release in a few weeks time. Listen and Download below: Download

