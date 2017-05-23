New Music: Michstraaw feat. Rubunu – Long Way
Burgeoning artiste, Michstraaw whose brand of music is a fusion of soul with elements of afrobeats drops this new tune titled “Long Way“, featuring Rubunu. The song was produced by Tey Chaplin. Listen to “Long Way” below:
