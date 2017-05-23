New Music: Michstraaw feat. Rubunu – Long Way

Burgeoning artiste, Michstraaw whose brand of music is a fusion of soul with elements of afrobeats drops this new tune titled “Long Way“, featuring Rubunu. The song was produced by Tey Chaplin. Listen to “Long Way” below:

The post New Music: Michstraaw feat. Rubunu – Long Way appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

