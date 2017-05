New Music: N6 feat. Skales – Hammer

To cap off his May 10,2017 birthday celebration, Cool FM Rapper/OAP N6 drops this fire tune titled “Hammer” featuring Skales. “Hammer” is for all the hardworking people who believe their hustle will pay yff and this year they must “hammer”. The music video drops shortly. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: N6 feat. Skales – Hammer appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

