New Music: Olamide – Wavy Level (Prod. By Adey)
YBNL boss and music maestro, Olamide, has dropped a new tune dubbed “Wavy Level”. This comes moments after the music sensation shared his new look prior to releasing the new tune. The song was produced by in house producer Prod. Adey and mixed by Bbanks. Listen and enjoy.
