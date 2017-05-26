New Music: Phenom – Slow Whine

Phenom drops his first single of the year with this mid tempo tune titled ‘Slow Whine‘, off his soon to be released EP titled ‘ The Prodigal Son‘. The song is his first in a while and produced by ace producer, Echo. He also drops the lyric video made by Simi O Waire. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the Lyric Video below:

