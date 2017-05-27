New Music: Ruggedman – Is Police Your Friend?

Ruggedman comes out with a new super conscious track titled “Is Police Your Friend?” talking about the actions of some Nigerian police officers on too many youth of today that he sees as wrong. The track is produced by Seanz Beat, mixed and mastered by Marqai. Get “Is Police Your Friend” here

