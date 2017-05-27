New Music: Sess x Terry Apala – That’s Wassup

Producer extraordinary – Sess (The Problem Kid) teams up with rave of the moment – Terry Apala in this amazing effort titled “That’s Wassup“. Get “That’s Wassup” here Listen to “That’s Wassup” below:

The post New Music: Sess x Terry Apala – That’s Wassup appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

