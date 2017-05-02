New Music: Sido B feat. Sound Sultan – Tinga Ling
Evergreen Sound Music’s signee, Sido B features Naija Ninjas boss Sound Sultan on his latest single “Tinga Ling”. The song was produced by fast rising singer and producer LXE. Listen and Download below: Download
