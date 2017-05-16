New Music: Sonorous – Sa Sa Sa

After his wonderful performance in the previously released “Industreet Theme Song” where he sang alongside fellow S.O.P Records label mates, Mo Eazy, Martinsfeelz and The Gemstones, the uniquely voiced singer, Sonorous is back with his solo effort titled “Sa Sa Sa“. Sonorous gives a stellar performance in this jam with his catchy lyrics and smooth […]

