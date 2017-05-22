New Music: Teema LiRAY- Do You Remember Ft. Selebobo

Lisa Raymond E popularly known as TEEMA LiRAY is an actress/song writer. TEEMA LiRAY has been building her career on a lowkey! Here is her first official tune for 2017 titled, “DO U REMEMBER”; which she features the hitmaker, SELEBOBO. Download below and share.

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

