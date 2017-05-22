New Music: Teema LiRAY- Do You Remember Ft. Selebobo
Lisa Raymond E popularly known as TEEMA LiRAY is an actress/song writer. TEEMA LiRAY has been building her career on a lowkey! Here is her first official tune for 2017 titled, “DO U REMEMBER”; which she features the hitmaker, SELEBOBO. Download below and share.
