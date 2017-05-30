New Music: Terry Apala – Feel Me

Terry Apala, the new school Fuji king is back with another hit. Just a few days after dropping “That’s Wassup” with award winning producer Sess Beats, he’s back with “Feel Me“, a pop banger produced by SynX. Get “Feel Me” here Listen to “Feel Me” below:

