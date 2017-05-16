Pages Navigation Menu

New Music: Terry Tha Rapman feat. Payper – Unforgettable (Remix)

Posted on May 16, 2017

Legendary rap emcee Terry Tha Rapman, also knows as Lord TR recruits Trap House Entertainment frontline act, Payper Corleone to make an awesome rap version to the French Montana & Swae Lee hit single “Unforgettable“. Terry makes it know in his verse that “He is not ready for retirement” and “It’s hard to keep quiet […]

The post New Music: Terry Tha Rapman feat. Payper – Unforgettable (Remix) appeared first on BellaNaija.

Hello. Add your message here.