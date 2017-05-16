New Music: Terry Tha Rapman feat. Payper – Unforgettable (Remix)

Legendary rap emcee Terry Tha Rapman, also knows as Lord TR recruits Trap House Entertainment frontline act, Payper Corleone to make an awesome rap version to the French Montana & Swae Lee hit single “Unforgettable“. Terry makes it know in his verse that “He is not ready for retirement” and “It’s hard to keep quiet […]

