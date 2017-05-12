New Music: TMXO X Reinhard Tega – Liz Benson

Two production geniuses, TMXO & Reinhard Tega came together to create a piece of music that has the originality of the Nigerian factor in a smooth mix with the trendiness of today’s swag. The tune “Liz Benson” is in reference to real life veteran Nollywood actress to identify the perfect woman. Listen to “Liz Benson” below:

