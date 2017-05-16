New Music: Vector feat. Korede Bello – Seaside

Vector comes out again with sweet voiced Korede Bello to duet on this brand new groovy summer time tune titled “Seaside“. This track was originally meant for the “Lafiaji” album but it was saved for just the right moment to keep the fans thrilled. Listen and Download below: Download

The post New Music: Vector feat. Korede Bello – Seaside appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

