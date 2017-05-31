New Music Video: C Burn – Yewo Nyame
Prolific US based Ghanaian artist, C Burn has dropped the official video for his new gospel-inspired tune captioned, ‘Yewo Nyame’, translated as ”we have God”. The video was directed by Kingz Productions who is also under Spartan Entertainment label. Produced by Spartan Beatz, C Burn thanks the almighty for all he has in his life […]
