New Music + Video: E.L – See Me Sometime

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Uber-talented Ghanaian artiste – E.L premieres yet another single entitled “See Me Sometime”, this one is off his forthcoming album. The video was shot on location in the UK and it was directed by Wowa. Listen up below! Watch the video below:

