New Music: VJ Adams feat. T-Josh – Mi O Raye Oshi

VJ Adams and T-Josh serve a scorching new number ‘Mi O Raye Oshi‘ with all the groove to be a street anthem. This is coming on the heels of the ‘Perspective‘ album to be released shortly by the media and music powerhouse VJ Adams. T-Josh, who is superstar Wande Coal‘s brother also makes a fine […]

The post New Music: VJ Adams feat. T-Josh – Mi O Raye Oshi appeared first on BellaNaija.

