New Music: WeTalkSound – Ur Fada G
“Ur Fada G” features 5 rappers; Rock, Whyte Mona Bio, Vader, tGM and Wenger of WeTalkSound Music who bring different flow patterns and dimensions on a heavy Trap beat. The hook is sung by Bio in Fuji-style. The song is a sweet mix of Trapping without losing the Nigerian sound. Recorded/mixed by Gravity Bars. Listen and […]
