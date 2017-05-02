New Music: WeTalkSound – Ur Fada G

“Ur Fada G” features 5 rappers; Rock, Whyte Mona Bio, Vader, tGM and Wenger of WeTalkSound Music who bring different flow patterns and dimensions on a heavy Trap beat. The hook is sung by Bio in Fuji-style. The song is a sweet mix of Trapping without losing the Nigerian sound. Recorded/mixed by Gravity Bars. Listen and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

