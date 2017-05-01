New photo of Princess Charlotte released ahead of second birthday – New Zealand Herald
|
Inquirer.net
|
New photo of Princess Charlotte released ahead of second birthday
New Zealand Herald
Princess Charlotte photographed by her mother Kate the Duchess of Cambridge. Photo released by Kensington Palace. Her parents have described her as a "joy from heaven" and on the eve of her second birthday thelittle angel has been captured in an …
New photograph of Princess Charlotte as she celebrates 2nd birthday
It's party time for Britain's Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte celebrates second birthday
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!