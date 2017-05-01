Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New photo of Princess Charlotte released ahead of second birthday – New Zealand Herald

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Inquirer.net

New photo of Princess Charlotte released ahead of second birthday
New Zealand Herald
Princess Charlotte photographed by her mother Kate the Duchess of Cambridge. Photo released by Kensington Palace. Her parents have described her as a "joy from heaven" and on the eve of her second birthday thelittle angel has been captured in an …
New photograph of Princess Charlotte as she celebrates 2nd birthdayTelegraph.co.uk
It's party time for Britain's Princess CharlotteDetroit Free Press
Princess Charlotte celebrates second birthdayITV News
Irish Independent –NEWS.com.au –USA TODAY –Hollywood Life
all 206 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.