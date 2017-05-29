New photos of 11-year-old girl who was bathed with hot water in Imo State

A hard-hearted woman who is now in Police custody poured little Chika Nkwazema hot water shortly after Chika’s siblings and Mrs Obinna’s children had finished fighting. She went straight to her kitchen and took water that was on fire and bathed the eleven year old who is a primary six pupil, NationalHelm reported. The incident happened on […]

