New Revenue Policy Has Boosted Edo’s IGR By 500% – Obaseki – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
New Revenue Policy Has Boosted Edo's IGR By 500% – Obaseki
Leadership Newspapers
Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has revealed that his administration's zero tolerance to waste in the civil service has boosted the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in nine pilot locations in Oredo LGA by more than 500 percent. The governor …
Obaseki hosts workers to dinner, promises open door policy
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!