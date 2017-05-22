New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Moelogo – Only Girl

Award winning urban highlife musician Adekunle Gold has released the music video to his April single “Only Girl“. The video is his first as an independent artiste, since the expiration of his two-year YBNL contract and stars the beautiful Bisi Akins (Miss Nigeria UK 2014) as his love interest. The video, directed by Moe Musa, captures […]

The post New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Moelogo – Only Girl appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

