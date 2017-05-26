New Video: Au-Pro feat. Praiz – Fine Girl

Au-Pro Releases The Visual To his latest single “Fine Girl” which he features Praiz, starring Emma Nyra, Shaydee & lots more. The song was produced by Siege while the video was directed by The Myth. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below:

