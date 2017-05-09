New Video: Burna Boy – Hallelujah – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
New Video: Burna Boy – Hallelujah
Bella Naija
Dance-hall Superstar, Burna Boy has been rather busy of late. He recently released 'Rock Your Body' about a week ago and has also recently kicked off his first ever US tour. Without wasting too much time, he delivers the highly anticipated visuals to …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!