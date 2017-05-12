New Video: CDQ feat. Davido – Ko Funny
Shortly after the successful release of his latest song “Ko Funny” featuring DMW Boss Davido, NSNS CEO CDQ presents the highly anticipated official video for the smash hit which was shot by Dir Paul Gambit. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: CDQ feat. Davido – Ko Funny appeared first on BellaNaija.
