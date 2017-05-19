New Video: Faze – Perfect Woman

Faze returns with spanking new visuals to his latest single “Perfect Woman“. Announcing the release, he says: No woman is perfect, but you can build her to your taste. {you can never find a perfect woman , you can only build your perfect woman} Steps to Winning your Woman’s Heart… 1.UNDERSTANDING. 2. FIND HER SOFTEST […]

