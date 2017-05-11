New Video: Geniuzz – Love & Affection

Effyzie Music Group pop act Geniuzz premieres the music video​ for his budding hit-single “Love & Affection“. The track serves as the lead single of his anticipated extended play titled “A Slice Of Geniuzz“. The sexy mid-tempo reggae influenced track, gets a vibrant visual directed by Paul Gambit. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Geniuzz – Love & Affection appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

