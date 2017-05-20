New Video: Ivan Edd feat. Phyno & Reminisce – Work Work (Gbera)
Grounded Promotions recording artist Ivan Edd calls on two lyric powerhouses Phyno and Reminisce to create this awesome track titled “Work Work” (Gbera). “Work Work” was produced by Sick Tunez. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Ivan Edd feat. Phyno & Reminisce – Work Work (Gbera) appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!