New Video: Jaywon feat. Oritsefemi – Banuso
Next World Music boss, Jaywon collaborates with the talented musical Taliban Oritsefemi on this new track “Banuso”, with a cameo appearance from comic act Josh2funny. The video was shot by Director ABD. Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Jaywon feat. Oritsefemi – Banuso appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!