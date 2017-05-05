New Video: KLY & Dj Maphorisa ft. Emtee & Patoranking – SnapThatSh*t
South African act and Ambitouz Entertainment signee – KLY teams up with highly prolific producer DJ Maphorisa for “SnapThatSh*t” and he enlists one of Nigeria’s finest dancehall act – Patoranking and Emtee for the dope record. Hit Play below!
