New Video: Nero Banx feat. Reminisce – Erema Gucci
Exquizite Boy Eguavoen Frank A.k.a “Nero Banx” is finally back with a top notch single titled “Erema Gucci” featuring Baba Hafusa himself, Reminisce. The visuals to “Erima Gucci” was directed by Adamsgud. Get “Erema Gucci” on iTunes Hit Play below!
The post New Video: Nero Banx feat. Reminisce – Erema Gucci appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!