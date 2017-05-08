New Video: Toofan feat. Patoranking – Ma Girl
Currently riding on the “Tere Tere” wave, Togolese star duo, Toofan follow the hit song up with the release of the visuals to their latest single “Ma Girl” featuring Patoranking. Hit Play below!
