New water connections to have meters, says Lagos Water Corp. MD – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
New water connections to have meters, says Lagos Water Corp. MD
Vanguard
Mr Muminu Badmus, the Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), on Wednesday said that metering systems would be attached to all new water connections to households in the state. Badmus said this in an interview in Lagos. ADVERTISING.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!