New water connections to have meters, says Lagos Water Corp. MD

Mr Muminu Badmus, the Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), on Wednesday said that metering systems would be attached to all new water connections to households in the state.

Badmus said this in an interview in Lagos.

According to him, the connection of the metering systems has started in the neighbourhoods around the Mosan-Okunola Waterworks.

“Almost 95 per cent of those who paid for water connection after the opening of the 2 million gallons per day (MGD) Mosan-Okunola Waterworks have been connected with meters.

“All our new water connections will follow the same pattern.

“As we embark on the rehabilitation of the old waterworks, replacement of pipes and main expansions; water connections in those areas will be installed with meters also.

“The corporation is working on many projects to increase production and expansion of water reticulation across the state,’’ he said.

Badmus said that the corporation had started the installation of pre-paid water meters in the Lekki and Ikeja neighbourhoods

He said that the corporation would deploy about 15,000 units of pre-paid water meter to Surulere, Itire, Yaba/Ebute-Meta, Iwaya, Victoria Island and Victoria Island Annex.

Besides, Badmus said that the corporation had deployed nodal meters to its distribution networks for better efficiency and management of water supply in different parts of Lagos.

According to him, the meters will be fitted with telemetry devices for real-time remote monitoring and management.

Telemetry devices can identify the exact location of water pipe leakages and properly account for water distribution.

The devices also monitor water flows from large, mini and micro waterworks.

Lagos Water Corporation currently supplies 210 MGD to residents and plans to boost its water supply capacity to 745 MGD by 2020.

