Ethiopia Celebrates First African Leader of the World Health Organization – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa


Ethiopia Celebrates First African Leader of the World Health Organization
AllAfrica.com
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hopes to expand healthcare access for the world's poor. But his tenure as former Ethiopian health minister has not been without controversy. Health representatives of 186 countries gathered in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday …
