Newcastle Interested In Signing Angers Striker Nicolas Pepe

Newcastle United appear set to firm up their long-standing interest in Angers forward Nicolas Pepe, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Newcastle will kick off next season back in the Premier League and have been tipped to strengthen their attack this summer.

Pepe has been a long-term target for the north east club but they failed in a bid to sign him back in January.

Now their promotion is confirmed, French publication L’Equipe has also claimed that Newcastle are back in the hunt for the 21-year-old and they have lodged an official bid.

But they will face stiff competition from across Europe for Pepe, who scored three goals in 33 Ligue 1 outings this term.

Watford are also interested in signing Pepe, as are Lyon.

