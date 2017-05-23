Pages Navigation Menu

Newcastle Linked With Loan Move For Michy Batshuayi

Posted on May 23, 2017

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez will try to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan, according to the Daily Mirror.

The former Marseille forward has also been linked with West Ham.

Newcastle are said to be long-time admirers of the 23-year-old, who looks like being available on loan next season after a difficult first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle have as much as £100million to spend after securing promotion back to the Premier League, with the Daily Mirror claiming he is eyeing a number of signings to strengthen his squad.

Despite only starting one of his twenty league appearances, Batshuayi scored five goals and provided one assist, including Chelsea’s title-clinching goal in the 1-0 win at West Brom earlier this month.

