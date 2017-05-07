Newcastle Win Sky Bet Championship

Rafael Benitez did not just lead Newcastle United to the Premier League, he also won the Sky Bet Championship.

The Toon beat Barnsley 3-0, with goals from Perez, Mbemba and Gayle scoring for Benitez’ side.

Benitez has insisted from the start that winning the championship is not the priority, but Newcastle have done just that.

Newcastle were without Jamaal Lascelles and winger Matt Ritchie. And Isaac Hayden had to play in centre back, but he had to leave the field after sustaining a head injury.

The Toon were disjointed in the first 15 minutes, but Christian Atsu was an inspiration as Perez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Mbemba added the second after the break, before substitute Dwight Gayle killed it off in the 90th minute.

The post Newcastle Win Sky Bet Championship appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

