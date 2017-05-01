Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beware of the Bitqyck MLM Scheme – The Merkle

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Merkle

Beware of the Bitqyck MLM Scheme
The Merkle
There are quite a few bitcoin scams out there, all of which deserve to be exposed in due time. BitQyck is a company that caught our attention a few days ago, as the company shows quite a few similarities with Onecoin. It appears this is another MLM
News Outlets and Journalists Are Being Threatened By Onecoin LawyersNigeria Today
Onecoin Ltd. Sues Norwegian Blockchain Developer Over Defamation ClaimsLive Bitcoin News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.